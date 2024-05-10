21. Principles of Disease
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
1:46 minutes
Problem 10.4a
Which of the following is true regarding tropism? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It is the preference of a pathogen for a given tissue.
b. It is constant for a given microbe.
c. It limits a pathogen to infecting only one host.
d. It is determined by portal of entry.
e. It is independent of host factors.
