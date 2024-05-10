21. Principles of Disease
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
Problem 10.15a
Which of the following is false regarding toxemia? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.
b. It is localized in the patient’s body.
c. It can be caused by endotoxins.
d. It can be caused by exotoxins.
e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.
