Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on bacterial cell morphology and arrangements. And so first we need to distinguish between the two terms morphology and arrangement, which are two terms that we're going to be using a lot over the next few videos. And so cell morphology is referring to the overall shape of individual cells. And so really the term morphology is just a fancy term that means shape. Now cell arrangement is a little bit different because cell arrangement does not refer to the shape. Instead, cell arrangement refers to the organization or the alignment of groups of multiple cells. And so what we'll see moving forward is that there are three main types of morphology. Zor three main types of shapes but there are many different types of arrangements. And so we'll go through some of those as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

