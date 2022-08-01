in this video we're going to begin our lesson on the types of bacterial cell morphology. And so bacterial cells typically range between 0.2 to 2.0 micro meters In diameter and about 2-8 μm in length. And so bacteria are very, very small. Now really there are three main bacterial cell morphology is that we have numbered down below one, two And three over here. And so the first bacterial cell morphology is caucus and caucus is circular shaped. And so as you can see down below, the shapes of some bacteria are circular as you can see here. And so uh staphylococcus arias is an example of a bacteria that has circular morphology, caucus morphology. Now the next one that we have here is bacillus and bacillus is a rod shaped morphology. And so you can see here that it creates these elongated rods as you see here. And an example of this is actually a shriek E. Coli which or E. Coli which creates these rod shapes or this bacillus morphology and then last but not least. The third main type of morphology that bacteria can take is spurring lem and spiral. Um is a corkscrew shape. And so what you can see it has this spiral or corkscrew shape. As you can see here in this image, An example of this is spiral um minus a specific bacteria that has this corkscrew shape or this perilla um morphology. And so you can see that we have the little corkscrew over here just to help remind you of spiral um being a corkscrew shape or this spiral shape as you see like that. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the types of bacterial cell morphology or the types of shapes that bacteria mainly take on. And as we move forward in our course, will start to talk more about the arrangements that the bacteria take, which once again do not confuse morphology with arrangement morphology refers to the shape either caucus, bacillus or spiral, um and then arrangement refers to the organization or the alignment of multiple cells, which we'll talk about later. So I'll see you all in our next video.

