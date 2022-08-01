Cocci Bacterial Cell Arrangements

in this video, we're going to focus in on cox i bacterial cell arrangements. And so cox I is the plural form of caucus, which recall from our previous lesson video is one of the three main types of bacterial cell morphology ease, and cox I is referring to a circular shaped morphology. And so the Kochs ir circular shaped bacterial cells that can be either round or spherical or flattened like a hockey puck. And so uh the cox I can have many different arrangements. And so these cocks I cells can be arranged or organized in many different ways after cell division. Now it's important once again not to confuse morphology with arrangements, recall that morphology is referring to the shape and notice that all of these cells down here all have the same cox I. Or caucus shape, which is circular. And so the shape here or the morphology is not to be confused with the arrangement. And the arrangement is how these cells are arranged or organized. And so notice that all of these are different arrangements, even though they all have the same morphology, the same shape. And so the first arrangement that we have appeared at the top left is diplo cox I. And so notice the cox I. Root here is referring to the morphology, the circular shape and the die here is a route that means to and so die bloke oxide or diplo cox I. Is referring to two cells that remain attached after cell division. And so when a cell divides, it divides into two cells as you see here, but they remain attached to create this diplo cox I formation here. And so in this area, gonorrhea is an example of a bacteria that takes on this diplo cox I arrangement. Now, the next arrangement that we have over here is streptococcus side. Once again, the cox I root here is referring to the morphology, the circular shape and the root strep toe is really important here. And so strep toe is a route that is referring to a chain. And so streptococcus I are going to have a chain like pattern of multiple cells. And so you can see that they are cox I shape, They are circular but they create this chain, this long chain of cells. And so that is what makes them strep toe have that stretched arrangement. And so notice that streptococcus by a chinese is an example of the bacteria that creates this chain like arrangement. This streptococcus arrangement. Now the next more arrangement that we have here is the te trad and the tetra tetra is a route that means four. So this is going to be a cluster of four cells that are arranged on the same plane. And so you can see these four cells are all caucus, they're all circular shaped but they are arranged in a tetrapod where there are four cells in the same plane. And so you can see that micro caucus lucius is an example of an organism that creates this tetrapod arrangement. And so you can kind of see there's a tat trad that's right here which is kind of overlapping with this other ted tried that you see here. And so you can see that the test track can kind of be somewhat off a little bit. But for the most part you can see that they can create this ted trad arrangement here. Then the next arrangement that we have here is Sarsania and Sarsania is a cluster of eight cells arranged into a cube. And so you can see here that there is this cube like arrangement. And there are eight cells that participate in this cube like arrangement. And so Sarsania ventricular to is an example of a bacteria that has this Sarsania arrangement. So then the last arrangement that we have here is staphylococcus side which once again you can see the cox I. Root here is referring to the caucus or circular shaped morphology but then it's the staff alot route which is really important here. And staff alot is not to be confused with schlep toe recall, strep toe is a chain like arrangement whereas staff alot staff alot is referring to a cluster. And so this is referring to a cluster of many cells in an irregular pattern so they don't really make a specific pattern that's recognizable. And so you can see here we have this big cluster of these circular shaped bacteria. And the cluster here is what makes this arrangement. Staff alot up And so you can see that staphylococcus arias is an example of this, a bacteria that has this particular arrangement. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on cox i bacterial cell arrangements. And we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward in our course. And we'll also get to learn a lot more about different types of arrangements as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

