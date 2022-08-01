in this video we're going to focus in on the bacilli bacterial cell arrangements. And so basilica is really the plural form of bacillus, which recall from some of our previous lesson videos is one of the three main types of bacterial cell morphology is where bacteria take on a rod shape. And so bas il I recall are going to be rod shaped bacterial cells and they can only divide across their short access. They cannot divide along their long axis. And so for example if we're looking at a bacilli uh sell like what you see down here, it can only divide along its short access. So it can only divide this way. It cannot divide along the long axis so it cannot split like this. And so because but still I can only divide in one plane. They have fewer possible arrangements than the cox I which can divide in many different planes. And so let's take a look at some of these arrangements. For the basilica. First we have a single bacillus which is actually a single cell. And this is the most common arrangement for bacillus bacteria. And so you can see that here we have a single cell that has this rod shape, this bacillus morphology. And so an example of this is E coli or Escherichia coli. The next arrangement that we have over here is diplo basil I. And once again the route die is a route that means to. And so this is once again going to be when there are two cells that remain attached after division. And so once again notice that this cell divided along its short access to create two cells here. And so this is just a chain of two. And so that's why it's diploma scylla. And so an example of this is bacillus mega terry, um which you can see has a chain of two cells. And that arrangement, the next arrangement that we have is strep Tobias ally. And once again, the route strep toe uh is a route that's referring to a chain. And so this is going to be bacile I in a chain like pattern of multiple cells. And so you can see here there's a chain of multiple bacile I all linked up in a long chain here. And so that's why it is strep to priscilla. And an example of this is bacillus and the racist. So you can see uh the images here and it has all of these bacterial cells linked in a chain. Then last but not least what we have over here on the far right is kokko bacilli, which is really just a mixture of caucus and bacillus in a diplo format. And so these are going to be short rod shaped ovals, um or ovals, short rods or short ovals that can appear as diplo cox I. And so they look a lot like diplo cox I. And it's very, very difficult to tell the difference between them unless you're an expert. However, they are slightly different and they have somewhat of emerge between the caucus and the bacillus as And so an example of this is cox CLR Bernetti, who you can see. Uh It's arrangement is just going to be somewhat of a diplo, but the morphology is a mixture between caucus and bacillus. And so we refer to these as kokko bacillus. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Vasily bacterial cell arrangements. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice and learn more about arrangements as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts