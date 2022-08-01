in this video we're going to focus on spiral shaped bacterial cells. And so spiral shaped cells can actually have a few varied morphology ease or shapes that are never completely straight and so down below in this image we're showing you three different morphology ease of spiral shaped cells. The first one on the far left is vibrio, which is really a bent shaped short curved rod. And so you can see that it has this bent shape here, it's not completely straight and so it's barely a spiral but it is going to create this curve here that is the beginning of a spiral. And so vibrio cholera is an example of a bacteria that takes on this vibrio shape. And so you can see that these bacteria are curved. As you can see here in this image now, the next one that we have here is spiral um which we already talked about in some of our previous lesson videos. These are curved rods that actually form a full spiral. And you can see that this right here it resembles a corkscrew and it is forming a spiral shaped and so once again spiral a minus is an example of a bacteria that has that cork screw or spiral spiral um shape. Now the third one that we have over here is very similar to the spiral. Um But the difference is the spirit heat which is this last one here is going to be much longer than the spiraling. And not only is it much longer but it's also going to have more flexible cells And the spiral will not be as tight since it's more elongated and so you can see here it does have this curved spiral shape but it is much more elongated and it is going to be much more flexible. And so borrelia burgdorferi is an example of a bacteria that takes on the spirit heat uh morphology. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on spiral shaped bacterial cells. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

