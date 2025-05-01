Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parts Per Million (ppm) Parts per million (ppm) is a unit of measurement used to describe the concentration of a substance in a solution. It indicates how many parts of a substance are present in one million parts of the total solution. For example, 5.0 ppm means that there are 5 grams of arsenic in 1,000,000 grams of water, which is crucial for understanding the concentration levels in the context of environmental regulations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory

Dilution Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. The dilution equation, C1V1 = C2V2, relates the initial concentration (C1) and volume (V1) to the final concentration (C2) and volume (V2). This concept is essential for calculating how much additional water is needed to lower the arsenic concentration to the EPA's acceptable limit. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Dilutions