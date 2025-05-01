Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass/Volume Percent Concentration Mass/volume percent (m/v) concentration is a way to express the concentration of a solution. It is calculated as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 2.0% (m/v) solution means there are 2 grams of solute in every 100 mL of solution. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how to dilute or prepare solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Dilution Principle The dilution principle states that when a solution is diluted, the amount of solute remains constant, while the volume of the solution increases. This can be expressed mathematically as C1V1 = C2V2, where C is concentration and V is volume. This principle is essential for calculating the final concentration and volume of a solution after dilution. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Dilutions