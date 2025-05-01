Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass/Volume Percent Concentration Mass/volume percent (m/v) concentration is a way to express the concentration of a solution. It is defined as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution contains 5 grams of glucose in 100 mL of solution, which is crucial for understanding how to prepare or dilute solutions.

Dilution Principle The dilution principle states that when a concentrated solution is diluted, the number of moles of solute remains constant before and after dilution. This can be expressed with the formula C1V1 = C2V2, where C1 and V1 are the concentration and volume of the concentrated solution, and C2 and V2 are the concentration and volume of the diluted solution. This principle is essential for calculating how much of a concentrated solution is needed to achieve a desired concentration.