Parts Per Million (ppm) Parts per million (ppm) is a unit of measurement used to describe the concentration of a substance in a solution. It indicates how many parts of a solute are present in one million parts of the solution. For example, a concentration of 285 ppm means that there are 285 grams of solute in one million grams of solution, which is equivalent to 285 mg in 1 L of water. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory

Dilution Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. The dilution equation, C1V1 = C2V2, relates the initial concentration (C1) and volume (V1) of the concentrated solution to the final concentration (C2) and volume (V2) of the diluted solution. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating how to achieve a desired concentration from a more concentrated solution. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Dilutions