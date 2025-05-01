Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissolution Process The dissolution process involves the interaction between solute and solvent molecules. When solid KI (potassium iodide) is added to water, the polar water molecules surround the KI crystals, breaking the ionic bonds between potassium (K+) and iodide (I-) ions. This process results in the separation of the ions and their dispersion throughout the solution.

Ionic Compounds in Water Ionic compounds, like KI, consist of positively and negatively charged ions. In water, which is a polar solvent, the positive end of water molecules is attracted to the iodide ions, while the negative end is attracted to the potassium ions. This interaction facilitates the breaking apart of the ionic lattice structure, allowing the ions to become solvated and move freely in the solution.