13. Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 3
Textbook Question
Describe the formation of an aqueous KI solution, when solid KI dissolves in water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components involved: solid potassium iodide (KI) and water (H2O).
Understand that KI is an ionic compound composed of potassium ions (K^+) and iodide ions (I^-).
When KI is added to water, the polar water molecules interact with the ions in the solid KI.
The positive end of water molecules (hydrogen) is attracted to the iodide ions (I^-), and the negative end (oxygen) is attracted to the potassium ions (K^+).
These interactions cause the KI to dissociate into K^+ and I^- ions, resulting in an aqueous solution where the ions are surrounded by water molecules.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissolution Process
The dissolution process involves the interaction between solute and solvent molecules. When solid KI (potassium iodide) is added to water, the polar water molecules surround the KI crystals, breaking the ionic bonds between potassium (K+) and iodide (I-) ions. This process results in the separation of the ions and their dispersion throughout the solution.
Ionic Compounds in Water
Ionic compounds, like KI, consist of positively and negatively charged ions. In water, which is a polar solvent, the positive end of water molecules is attracted to the iodide ions, while the negative end is attracted to the potassium ions. This interaction facilitates the breaking apart of the ionic lattice structure, allowing the ions to become solvated and move freely in the solution.
Aqueous Solutions
An aqueous solution is a solution in which water is the solvent. In the case of KI, when it dissolves in water, it forms an aqueous solution where the K+ and I- ions are evenly distributed throughout the water. This uniform distribution is essential for the solution's properties, such as conductivity and reactivity, which are influenced by the presence of these ions.
