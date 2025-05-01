Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, like water, have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Nonpolar molecules, such as CCl₄ and hexane, have an even distribution of charge. The principle 'like dissolves like' indicates that polar substances tend to dissolve in polar solvents, while nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Solubility Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. For example, ionic compounds like MgSO₄ are generally soluble in polar solvents like water, while nonpolar solutes like benzene do not dissolve well in polar solvents. Understanding solubility helps predict which pairs of substances will form solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 00:28 00:28 Solubility Rules