Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 2
Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?a. CCl₄ and waterb. Benzene (C₆H₆) and MgSO₄c. Hexane (C₆H₁₄) and heptane (C₇H₁₆)d. Ethyl alcohol (C₂H₅OH) and heptanol (C₇H₁₅OH)
1
Identify the principle of 'like dissolves like', which means that polar substances tend to dissolve in polar solvents, and nonpolar substances tend to dissolve in nonpolar solvents.
Analyze each pair of substances to determine their polarity. For example, water is polar, while CCl₄ is nonpolar.
Consider the molecular structure and intermolecular forces of each substance. For instance, benzene (C₆H₆) is nonpolar, and MgSO₄ is ionic.
Evaluate the compatibility of the substances based on their polarity. Hexane (C₆H₁₄) and heptane (C₇H₁₆) are both nonpolar, suggesting they are likely to form a solution.
Assess the potential for hydrogen bonding or other interactions. Ethyl alcohol (C₂H₅OH) and heptanol (C₇H₁₅OH) can both form hydrogen bonds, indicating they may form a solution.
Key Concepts
Key Concepts
Polarity
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, like water, have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Nonpolar molecules, such as CCl₄ and hexane, have an even distribution of charge. The principle 'like dissolves like' indicates that polar substances tend to dissolve in polar solvents, while nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents.
Solubility
Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. For example, ionic compounds like MgSO₄ are generally soluble in polar solvents like water, while nonpolar solutes like benzene do not dissolve well in polar solvents. Understanding solubility helps predict which pairs of substances will form solutions.
Hydrogen Bonding
Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen. This interaction significantly affects the physical properties of substances, including their solubility. For instance, ethyl alcohol (C₂H₅OH) can form hydrogen bonds with heptanol (C₇H₁₅OH), enhancing their solubility in each other. Recognizing the role of hydrogen bonding is crucial for understanding the behavior of alcohols and other polar substances in solution.
