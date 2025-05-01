Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Solvents Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms joined by the bond. Polar solvents, like water, have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, leading to a partial positive and negative charge. Nonpolar solvents, such as carbon tetrachloride, have an even distribution of charge, making them effective for dissolving nonpolar substances. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting solubility.

Solubility Principles The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, while nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. This principle is essential for understanding how different substances interact in a solvent. Cholesterol, being a lipid, is nonpolar and thus more soluble in nonpolar solvents like carbon tetrachloride than in polar solvents like water.