Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 5
Textbook Question
Water is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polarity of the solute, which in this case is cholesterol. Cholesterol is a lipid and is nonpolar.
Recall the principle 'like dissolves like,' which means that polar solutes are more soluble in polar solvents, and nonpolar solutes are more soluble in nonpolar solvents.
Determine the polarity of the solvents given: water is a polar solvent, and carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) is a nonpolar solvent.
Apply the 'like dissolves like' principle to predict the solubility of cholesterol. Since cholesterol is nonpolar, it will be more soluble in a nonpolar solvent.
Conclude that cholesterol is more likely to be soluble in carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄), the nonpolar solvent.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polarity of Solvents
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms joined by the bond. Polar solvents, like water, have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, leading to a partial positive and negative charge. Nonpolar solvents, such as carbon tetrachloride, have an even distribution of charge, making them effective for dissolving nonpolar substances. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Solubility Principles
The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, while nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. This principle is essential for understanding how different substances interact in a solvent. Cholesterol, being a lipid, is nonpolar and thus more soluble in nonpolar solvents like carbon tetrachloride than in polar solvents like water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Cholesterol and Lipids
Cholesterol is a type of lipid, which is characterized by its hydrophobic (water-repelling) properties. Lipids, including cholesterol, do not mix well with water due to their nonpolar nature. This characteristic influences their behavior in biological systems, where they often aggregate in nonpolar environments, making it important to consider the solvent's polarity when discussing their solubility.
