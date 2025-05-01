Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 35
Textbook Question
Why does water not dissolve motor oil?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of polarity: Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side and a partial negative charge on the other. This allows it to dissolve other polar substances or ionic compounds.
Recognize the nature of motor oil: Motor oil is a nonpolar substance, which means it does not have a significant charge separation within its molecules.
Apply the principle 'like dissolves like': Polar solvents, like water, are good at dissolving polar solutes, while nonpolar solvents are good at dissolving nonpolar solutes.
Consider the interaction between water and motor oil: Since water is polar and motor oil is nonpolar, there is little to no attraction between the molecules of water and motor oil.
Conclude that due to the lack of interaction, water cannot effectively surround and separate the molecules of motor oil, leading to the oil not dissolving in water.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polarity
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side and a partial negative charge on the other. This polarity allows water to form hydrogen bonds with other polar substances, facilitating their dissolution. In contrast, motor oil is non-polar, lacking this charge separation, which prevents it from interacting effectively with water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Like Dissolves Like
The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that polar solvents tend to dissolve polar solutes, while non-polar solvents dissolve non-polar solutes. Since water is polar and motor oil is non-polar, they do not mix well. This concept is fundamental in chemistry for predicting solubility and understanding the behavior of different substances in various solvents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:14
Intro to Henry's Law Concept 1
Hydrophobic Interactions
Hydrophobic interactions occur when non-polar substances aggregate in aqueous solutions to minimize their exposure to water. Motor oil, being non-polar, does not interact favorably with water molecules, leading to the formation of distinct layers rather than a homogeneous mixture. This behavior is crucial in understanding why certain substances do not dissolve in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Physical Properties Example
Watch next
Master Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice