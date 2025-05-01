Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side and a partial negative charge on the other. This polarity allows water to form hydrogen bonds with other polar substances, facilitating their dissolution. In contrast, motor oil is non-polar, lacking this charge separation, which prevents it from interacting effectively with water.

Like Dissolves Like The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that polar solvents tend to dissolve polar solutes, while non-polar solvents dissolve non-polar solutes. Since water is polar and motor oil is non-polar, they do not mix well. This concept is fundamental in chemistry for predicting solubility and understanding the behavior of different substances in various solvents.