Multiple Choice

Which of the following statements is/are true?

a) Methane will dissolve completely in acetone, CH 3 COCH 3.

b) Hydrofluoric acid (HF) will form a heterogeneous mixture with tetrachloride, CCl 4 .

c) Pentane will form a homogeneous mixture with CBr 4 .

d) Methanethiol (CH 3 SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH 3 F).