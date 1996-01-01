Textbook QuestionUse the following table for problems 9.25 to 9.28: A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H₂O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?1895viewsTextbook QuestionUse the following table for problems 9.25 to 9.28: A solution containing 80. g of NaNO₃ in 75 g of H₂O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.b. How many grams of solid NaNO₃ crystallized after cooling?2093viewsTextbook QuestionHow is volume/volume percent concentration defined and for what types of solutions is it typically used?2213viewsTextbook QuestionIn a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g. (9.4)a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?2918views2rank