Solubility and Temperature Solubility refers to the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature. For many substances, solubility decreases as temperature decreases, meaning that a solution can hold less solute when cooled. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting how much solute will crystallize out of a solution when it is cooled.

Saturation Point The saturation point is the concentration of solute in a solution at which no more solute can dissolve at a specific temperature. When a solution is cooled, it may exceed this saturation point, leading to the formation of solid crystals. Knowing the saturation point of NaNO₃ at both 50 °C and 20 °C is essential for determining how much NaNO₃ will crystallize upon cooling.