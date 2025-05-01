Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Solubility refers to the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. For KCl in water, solubility changes with temperature; typically, as temperature decreases, solubility also decreases, leading to potential precipitation of the solute. Understanding the solubility curve for KCl is essential to determine how much remains dissolved when the solution is cooled. Recommended video: Guided course 00:28 00:28 Solubility Rules

Saturation Point The saturation point is the stage at which a solution can no longer dissolve additional solute at a specific temperature. When a solution is saturated, any excess solute will precipitate out. In this problem, knowing the saturation point of KCl at 20 °C is crucial to determine how much KCl remains in solution after cooling. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1