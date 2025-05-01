Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Percent (m/m) Mass percent (m/m) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, calculated as the mass of the solute divided by the total mass of the solution, multiplied by 100. In this context, it helps determine how much of the NaCl solution is made up of NaCl itself, which is essential for understanding the solution's composition. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Mass of Solute and Solution To find the mass percent, one must first identify the mass of the solute (NaCl) and the mass of the solution (NaCl solution). The mass of the solution can be derived from the combined mass of the evaporating dish and the NaCl solution, while the mass of the solute can be calculated by subtracting the mass of the empty dish from the mass after evaporation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 1