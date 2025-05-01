Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent
Problem 43
Textbook Question
How is volume/volume percent concentration defined and for what types of solutions is it typically used?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Volume/volume percent concentration is defined as the ratio of the volume of the solute to the volume of the solution, multiplied by 100 to express it as a percentage.
The formula for volume/volume percent concentration is: , where is the volume of the solute and is the total volume of the solution.
This type of concentration is typically used for solutions where both the solute and the solvent are liquids.
Volume/volume percent is particularly useful in situations where the solute and solvent are easily measured by volume, such as in alcoholic beverages or liquid cleaning products.
To calculate the volume/volume percent concentration, measure the volume of the solute, measure the total volume of the solution, and then apply the formula to find the percentage.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume/Volume Percent Concentration
Volume/volume percent concentration (v/v%) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the volume of solute divided by the total volume of the solution, multiplied by 100. This measurement is particularly useful for solutions where both solute and solvent are liquids, allowing for a straightforward comparison of their volumes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield
Types of Solutions
Volume/volume percent is typically used for liquid-liquid solutions, such as alcoholic beverages or chemical mixtures, where both components are in liquid form. This method of concentration is less applicable for solid or gas solutes, as it does not accurately reflect their contributions to the total volume of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions
Applications of v/v% Concentration
Understanding volume/volume percent concentration is essential in various fields, including chemistry, biology, and medicine. It helps in preparing solutions with precise concentrations for experiments, formulations, and reactions, ensuring consistency and accuracy in scientific work.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
The Ideal Gas Law Applications Example 1
Watch next
Master Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning