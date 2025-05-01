Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monoprotic Acids Monoprotic acids are acids that can donate only one proton (H⁺ ion) per molecule during the process of dissociation in an aqueous solution. This characteristic means that they have a single acidic hydrogen atom. A common example of a monoprotic acid is hydrochloric acid (HCl), which dissociates in water to release one hydrogen ion.

Diprotic Acids Diprotic acids are acids that can donate two protons (H⁺ ions) per molecule when they dissociate in solution. This means they have two acidic hydrogen atoms, allowing them to undergo two stages of ionization. An example of a diprotic acid is sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), which first dissociates to release one hydrogen ion, and then can further dissociate to release a second hydrogen ion.