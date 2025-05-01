Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction
Problem 42
Textbook Question
What is the difference between a monoprotic acid and a diprotic acid? Give an example of each.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of acids: Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction.
Define a monoprotic acid: A monoprotic acid is an acid that can donate only one proton (H⁺ ion) per molecule in a reaction. An example of a monoprotic acid is hydrochloric acid (HCl).
Define a diprotic acid: A diprotic acid is an acid that can donate two protons (H⁺ ions) per molecule in a reaction. An example of a diprotic acid is sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄).
Compare the proton donation: Monoprotic acids donate one proton, while diprotic acids can donate two protons, often in two separate steps.
Consider the implications: The ability to donate more than one proton affects the acid's strength, reactivity, and the pH of the solution it forms.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Monoprotic Acids
Monoprotic acids are acids that can donate only one proton (H⁺ ion) per molecule during the process of dissociation in an aqueous solution. This characteristic means that they have a single acidic hydrogen atom. A common example of a monoprotic acid is hydrochloric acid (HCl), which dissociates in water to release one hydrogen ion.
Recommended video:
Diprotic Acids
Diprotic acids are acids that can donate two protons (H⁺ ions) per molecule when they dissociate in solution. This means they have two acidic hydrogen atoms, allowing them to undergo two stages of ionization. An example of a diprotic acid is sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), which first dissociates to release one hydrogen ion, and then can further dissociate to release a second hydrogen ion.
Recommended video:
Acid Dissociation
Acid dissociation refers to the process by which an acid releases protons into a solution, resulting in the formation of hydronium ions (H₃O⁺). The strength of an acid is often measured by its dissociation constant (Ka), which indicates how completely the acid ionizes in water. Understanding this concept is crucial for distinguishing between monoprotic and diprotic acids, as it highlights their differing capacities to donate protons.
Recommended video:
