Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction
Problem 83
Textbook Question
How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: Molarity (M) is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution, while Normality (N) is the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution.
For monoprotic acids, such as HCl, each mole of acid provides one mole of H+ ions. Therefore, the normality is equal to the molarity (N = M).
For polyprotic acids, such as H2SO4, each mole of acid can provide more than one mole of H+ ions. For example, H2SO4 can provide two moles of H+ ions per mole of acid, so the normality is twice the molarity (N = 2M).
To calculate normality for a polyprotic acid, multiply the molarity by the number of protons the acid can donate. For H3PO4, which can donate three protons, N = 3M.
Remember that normality is particularly useful in titration calculations where the reaction involves the transfer of protons or electrons, as it directly relates to the stoichiometry of the reaction.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normality
Normality is a measure of concentration equivalent to the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution. It is particularly useful in acid-base reactions, where it accounts for the reactive capacity of an acid or base. For monoprotic acids, normality is equal to molarity, as they donate one proton per molecule. However, for polyprotic acids, normality can be greater than molarity, reflecting the total number of protons that can be donated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1
Molarity
Molarity is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is a fundamental unit of concentration in chemistry, allowing for the quantification of solute in a given volume. Molarity does not consider the reactivity of the solute, making it a straightforward measure for solutions. In the context of acids, it provides a baseline for comparing how many moles of acid are present, regardless of their ability to donate protons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity
Monoprotic vs. Polyprotic Acids
Monoprotic acids can donate only one proton (H+) per molecule, such as hydrochloric acid (HCl), while polyprotic acids can donate multiple protons, like sulfuric acid (H2SO4), which can donate two protons. This distinction is crucial when calculating normality, as polyprotic acids have a higher normality than molarity due to their ability to release more than one proton per molecule. Understanding this difference helps in accurately preparing solutions and performing titrations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Watch next
Master Acid-Base Introduction Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice