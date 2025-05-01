Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normality Normality is a measure of concentration equivalent to the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution. It is particularly useful in acid-base reactions, where it accounts for the reactive capacity of an acid or base. For monoprotic acids, normality is equal to molarity, as they donate one proton per molecule. However, for polyprotic acids, normality can be greater than molarity, reflecting the total number of protons that can be donated. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

Molarity Molarity is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is a fundamental unit of concentration in chemistry, allowing for the quantification of solute in a given volume. Molarity does not consider the reactivity of the solute, making it a straightforward measure for solutions. In the context of acids, it provides a baseline for comparing how many moles of acid are present, regardless of their ability to donate protons. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity