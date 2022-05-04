Now recall that acids are covalent compounds that have a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal anion, so a negative ion, or a polyatomic ion. Generally, the hydrogen ion is found at the beginning of the compound except for acetic acid. Here, we have examples of some common types of acids: hydrochloric acid, hydrosulfuric acid, hydrocyanic acid, phosphoric acid, and acetic acid. Remember, when we talked about acids, we said that acetic acid can be shown in a way where the hydrogen is not at the beginning, but at the end of the compound.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Acid-Base Introduction: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Acids are covalent compounds with a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, typically ionizing in aqueous solutions to release H+ ions, resulting in a sour taste and a color change in litmus paper from blue to red. Bases, ionic compounds with metal cations and hydroxide ions (OH-), ionize in water, producing a bitter taste and slippery feel, changing red litmus paper to blue. Understanding these properties is essential for grasping acid-base reactions and their applications in various chemical processes.
Acids are covalent compounds with H+ ion connected to a nonmetal anion or polyatomic ion. Bases are ionic compounds with metal cation connected to OH- anion, although can also be N containing covalent compounds.
Intro to Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 1
Video transcript
Acid-Base Introduction Example 1
Video transcript
Which of the following does not represent the possible structure of an acid? So remember, we said that generally speaking, when it comes to an acid, it's a covalent compound that has the hydrogen ion located at the beginning of the compound. The exception to this is acetic acid. If we take a look here, this is covalent with the hydrogen in the beginning, and that's because it's hydrobromic acid. Here we have a covalent compound with hydrogen in the beginning, so here this is iodic acid, and over here we have hypochlorous acid, a covalent compound with a hydrogen in the beginning. The answer is c. This is CH4, also known as methane. It is not an acid. The hydrogen is not found in the beginning of this covalent compound, and by the definition we used earlier, it would not be classified as an acid. Now, there are other technicalities that make it not an acid, but just go by that simple definition.
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 2
Video transcript
Now, acids belong to a distinct class of covalent compounds because of their characteristics in aqueous solutions. Some characteristics of acids include dissolution, taste, reactivity, and how they react with litmus paper. For dissolution, acids ionize when placed in water. Here we have an example of hydrochloric acid. It would ionize in water, breaking up into its H+ ion, which is aqueous, plus the chloride ion, which is also aqueous. For sulfuric acid, there are 2 H+ in this compound, so it breaks up into 2 H+, aqueous, plus SO42-, aqueous. For taste, the presence of H+ ions gives acids a sour taste. You can see this in natural citrus fruits, such as lemons and oranges, which have a sour taste to them because of the natural acids found within them.
Regarding reactivity, acids react with metals to form H2 gas. A good example is hydrochloric acid reacting with magnesium solid. In this reaction, magnesium and chlorine react together to produce MgCl2, and then the hydrogen becomes H2 gas. Finally, concerning litmus paper, this is a type of paper that changes colors in response to an acid or a base. An acid will change blue litmus paper to red. When taking this blue litmus paper and dipping it into an acidic solution, to show that it's acidic, the litmus paper will change to red. These are some of the common types of characteristics that you'll find with different types of acids.
Acids have distinct characteristics such as, they ionize when placed in water, have a sour taste, react with metals to form H2 gas, and turn blue litmus paper red.
Acid-Base Introduction Example 2
Which of the following compounds would produce the greatest concentration of hydrogen ions when dissolved?
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 3
Video transcript
Generally speaking, we're going to say that bases represent ionic compounds containing a metal cation, so a positive metal ion, connected to the basic anion of hydroxide ion, which is OH-. Now bases can also be represented by nitrogen-containing covalent compounds called amines. We'll talk about that later on, but these are the basic ideas when it comes to a base. So most common types of bases possess a metal connected to OH. So if you can spot that, that is a good indication that you have a base.
Acid-Base Introduction Example 3
Video transcript
It says, which of the following represents the possible structure of a base? So remember, the definition we went over was that most common types of bases possess a metal cation connected to the hydroxide ion. If we take a look here, we have a hydroxide ion in two places. Here's an OH and here's an OH. So b is out and d is out. In a, it's a carbon connected to OH. We said it's going to be a metal, so that would be out. Carbon is a nonmetal. Here the best structure for a base is c, potassium hydroxide. Potassium is a metal and OH is connected to it, so that represents a typical type of base.
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 4
Video transcript
Now, like acids, bases share in common certain characteristics when placed in aqueous solutions. Here we're going to take a look at their dissolution, their taste and feel, as well as their reaction with litmus paper. Just like acids, bases ionize when placed in water. Here we have sodium hydroxide. When I place it in water, it becomes sodium ion aqueous plus hydroxide ion aqueous. When I take strontium hydroxide and I place it in water, it becomes a strontium ion aqueous, plus 2 hydroxide ions aqueous. What about taste and feel? Well, we're going to say bases have a bitter taste. So bitter b base b. And they are slippery to the touch. A great example of a base is in the manufacture of soaps. Soaps can be slippery when they're wet. Now, litmus paper. Litmus paper reacts to the presence of the basic anion, the hydroxide ion. So, if I take red litmus paper and I dip it in a basic solution, it will change the red litmus paper to blue. Okay? So b base, blue, both of them have b. That's a great way to remember the color changes associated with the base. Just remember, these are the most basic characteristics of bases when you're discussing them in aqueous solution.NaOH (s) → Na + (aq) + OH − (aq) Sr(OH) 2 (s) → Sr 2+ (aq) + 2 OH − (aq)
Bases also have some distinct characteristics, they ionize when placed in water, have a bitter taste and slippery to the touch, and turn red litmus paper blue.
Acid-Base Introduction Example 4
Video transcript
It says, which of the following is a characteristic of a strong base? Alright. So it doesn't matter if it's a strong base or a weak base. These are characteristics of all bases:
- It turns blue litmus paper red. No. That wouldn't be a base. That would be an acid.
- It releases H+ ions in a solution. No. That would be also an acid. Acids release H+ ions.
- It removes H+ ions in a solution. We never talked about bases removing H+ ions from a solution.
- It can be used in the production of cleaning supplies. We said that bases can be used in the formation of soaps. Soaps are instruments to clean. Right? So, by extension, we can assume that bases can be used to make other cleaning supplies.
So here, the best answer would be option D.
Which of the following is true in regards to LiOH?
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the common characteristics of acids in aqueous solutions?
Acids in aqueous solutions exhibit several key characteristics. They ionize to release H+ ions, which contribute to their sour taste, commonly found in citrus fruits like lemons and oranges. Acids react with metals to produce hydrogen gas (H2), and they change blue litmus paper to red. For example, hydrochloric acid (HCl) ionizes in water to form H+ and Cl- ions. These properties are essential for understanding acid behavior in various chemical processes.
How do bases behave in aqueous solutions?
Bases in aqueous solutions ionize to release hydroxide ions (OH-). They have a bitter taste and a slippery feel, similar to soap. Bases change red litmus paper to blue. For instance, sodium hydroxide (NaOH) ionizes in water to form Na+ and OH- ions. These characteristics help identify bases and understand their role in chemical reactions.
What is the difference between acids and bases in terms of their ionization in water?
Acids ionize in water to release hydrogen ions (H+), while bases ionize to release hydroxide ions (OH-). For example, hydrochloric acid (HCl) ionizes to form H+ and Cl- ions, whereas sodium hydroxide (NaOH) ionizes to form Na+ and OH- ions. This difference in ionization is fundamental to their distinct properties and reactions in aqueous solutions.
Why do acids taste sour and bases taste bitter?
Acids taste sour due to the presence of hydrogen ions (H+) in solution, which interact with taste receptors on the tongue. Common examples include the sour taste of citrus fruits like lemons and oranges. Bases taste bitter because of the hydroxide ions (OH-) they release in solution. This bitter taste is often associated with substances like soap. Understanding these taste properties helps in identifying acids and bases in everyday life.
How do acids and bases affect litmus paper?
Acids and bases cause distinct color changes in litmus paper. Acids turn blue litmus paper red, indicating their acidic nature. For example, dipping blue litmus paper into hydrochloric acid (HCl) will turn it red. Conversely, bases turn red litmus paper blue, indicating their basic nature. For instance, dipping red litmus paper into sodium hydroxide (NaOH) will turn it blue. These color changes are useful for quickly identifying acidic and basic solutions.
Your Introduction to Chemistry tutor
- What is the difference between a monoprotic acid and a diprotic acid? Give an example of each.
- What is the difference between an acid and a base?
- How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
- Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to...