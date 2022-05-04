Now, acids belong to a distinct class of covalent compounds because of their characteristics in aqueous solutions. Some characteristics of acids include dissolution, taste, reactivity, and how they react with litmus paper. For dissolution, acids ionize when placed in water. Here we have an example of hydrochloric acid. It would ionize in water, breaking up into its H+ ion, which is aqueous, plus the chloride ion, which is also aqueous. For sulfuric acid, there are 2 H+ in this compound, so it breaks up into 2 H+, aqueous, plus SO42-, aqueous. For taste, the presence of H+ ions gives acids a sour taste. You can see this in natural citrus fruits, such as lemons and oranges, which have a sour taste to them because of the natural acids found within them.

Regarding reactivity, acids react with metals to form H2 gas. A good example is hydrochloric acid reacting with magnesium solid. In this reaction, magnesium and chlorine react together to produce MgCl2, and then the hydrogen becomes H2 gas. Finally, concerning litmus paper, this is a type of paper that changes colors in response to an acid or a base. An acid will change blue litmus paper to red. When taking this blue litmus paper and dipping it into an acidic solution, to show that it's acidic, the litmus paper will change to red. These are some of the common types of characteristics that you'll find with different types of acids.