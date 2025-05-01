Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Properties of Amines Amines, which contain nitrogen atoms bonded to hydrogen and/or carbon atoms, are generally considered basic due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen. This lone pair can accept protons (H⁺), allowing amines to act as bases in acid-base reactions. Understanding this property is crucial for predicting the behavior of antihistamines in biological systems.

pH and Ionization The pH of a solution indicates its acidity or basicity, which affects the ionization of compounds. For amines, their basic nature means they can accept protons, leading to the formation of positively charged ammonium ions in acidic environments. This ionization is important for understanding how antihistamines function in the body and their solubility in different pH conditions.