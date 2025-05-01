Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction
Problem 111
Textbook Question
Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain.One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as 'diphenhydramine HCl.' What does this designation mean?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of amine groups: Amines (R-NH₂) are organic compounds that contain a nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons, making them basic in nature. This is because the lone pair can accept a proton (H⁺), which is a characteristic behavior of bases.
Consider the properties of diphenhydramine: Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine that contains an amine group, which suggests it is basic due to the presence of the nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons.
Interpret the 'HCl' in 'diphenhydramine HCl': The 'HCl' indicates that diphenhydramine is present as a hydrochloride salt. This means that the basic amine group has reacted with hydrochloric acid (HCl) to form a salt, which is a common way to make amine-containing drugs more stable and soluble.
Explain the formation of the hydrochloride salt: When diphenhydramine (a base) reacts with hydrochloric acid, it forms diphenhydramine hydrochloride, a salt. This reaction neutralizes the basicity of the amine group, making the compound more suitable for pharmaceutical use.
Summarize the overall acidity/basicity: While the free amine group in diphenhydramine is basic, the formation of the hydrochloride salt neutralizes this basicity, resulting in a compound that is neither strongly acidic nor basic in its final form as a medication.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Properties of Amines
Amines, which contain nitrogen atoms bonded to hydrogen and/or carbon atoms, are generally considered basic due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen. This lone pair can accept protons (H⁺), allowing amines to act as bases in acid-base reactions. Understanding this property is crucial for predicting the behavior of antihistamines in biological systems.
Recommended video:
pH and Ionization
The pH of a solution indicates its acidity or basicity, which affects the ionization of compounds. For amines, their basic nature means they can accept protons, leading to the formation of positively charged ammonium ions in acidic environments. This ionization is important for understanding how antihistamines function in the body and their solubility in different pH conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:10
Auto-Ionization Concept 1
Salt Formation in Pharmaceuticals
The designation 'HCl' in 'diphenhydramine HCl' indicates that diphenhydramine is present as a salt formed with hydrochloric acid. This salt formation enhances the stability and solubility of the drug in water, making it more effective for pharmaceutical use. Understanding this concept is essential for grasping how medications are formulated and how they behave in the body.
Recommended video:
