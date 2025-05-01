Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction
Problem 74
Textbook Question
What is the difference between an acid and a base?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definitions of acids and bases according to the Arrhenius, Brønsted-Lowry, and Lewis theories.
According to the Arrhenius theory, an acid is a substance that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in aqueous solution, while a base increases the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a proton (H⁺) donor, and a base is a proton acceptor.
According to the Lewis theory, an acid is an electron pair acceptor, and a base is an electron pair donor.
Consider examples of each type of acid and base to understand how they behave in chemical reactions, such as HCl as an acid and NaOH as a base in the Arrhenius context.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acids
Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). Acids are characterized by their ability to increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
Bases
Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Examples include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and ammonia (NH₃). Bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions in a solution, which can neutralize acids.
pH Scale
The pH scale is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, while a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, as seen in pure water. The scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in acidity or basicity.
