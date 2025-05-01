Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). Acids are characterized by their ability to increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

Bases Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Examples include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and ammonia (NH₃). Bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions in a solution, which can neutralize acids.