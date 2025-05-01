Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this point, the system is in a dynamic state where the concentrations of all species remain unchanged over time, even though reactions continue to occur. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the favorability of reactants or products in a given reaction.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. A large K value, such as 1.4 x 10^5 in this case, indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of products is significantly higher than that of reactants, suggesting that the reaction favors the formation of products.