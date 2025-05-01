Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Problem 12
Textbook Question
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 x 10^5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equilibrium constant (K) for the reaction, which is given as K = 1.4 \times 10^5.
Understand that the equilibrium constant (K) indicates the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium.
Since K is much greater than 1, this suggests that the products are favored at equilibrium.
At equilibrium, the concentration of products (Glucose and Fructose) will be much higher than the concentration of reactants (Sucrose and H2O).
Conclude that the reaction favors the formation of products at equilibrium, resulting in higher concentrations of Glucose and Fructose compared to Sucrose.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this point, the system is in a dynamic state where the concentrations of all species remain unchanged over time, even though reactions continue to occur. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the favorability of reactants or products in a given reaction.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. A large K value, such as 1.4 x 10^5 in this case, indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of products is significantly higher than that of reactants, suggesting that the reaction favors the formation of products.
Relative Concentrations
Relative concentrations refer to the proportions of reactants and products present at equilibrium. In the context of the given reaction, understanding how to calculate these concentrations based on the equilibrium constant allows for predictions about the extent of the reaction. This involves using the value of K to determine how much more abundant the products are compared to the reactants at equilibrium.
