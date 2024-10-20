Multiple Choice

The equilibrium constant, K, for 2 NO (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO 2 (g) is 6.9 x 102.

What is the [NO] in an equilibrium mixture of gaseous NO, O 2 , and NO 2 at 500 K that contains 1.5 x 10 –2 M O 2 and 4.3 x 10 –3 M NO 2 ?