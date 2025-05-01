Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the reaction does not stop; rather, the conversion of reactants to products and vice versa continues at equal rates. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the equilibrium constant, as it reflects the balance between the concentrations of the involved species.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced chemical equation. For the reaction A2 + 3B ⇌ 2C2, K can be calculated using the formula K = [C2]^2 / ([A2][B]^3). This constant provides insight into the extent of the reaction and whether products or reactants are favored at equilibrium.