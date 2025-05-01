Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this point, the system is in a dynamic state where the concentrations do not change over time, even though both reactions continue to occur. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how reactions shift in response to changes in conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A large K value (greater than 1) indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value (less than 1) suggests that reactants are favored. In this case, K = 24.2 implies that the formation of products is favored. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1