Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients], where the brackets denote concentration and coefficients are the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation. A large K value indicates a reaction that favors products, while a small K value suggests a preference for reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic equilibrium occurs in a reversible reaction when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products over time. This state does not imply that the reactions have stopped; rather, they continue to occur at equal rates. Understanding dynamic equilibrium is crucial for writing equilibrium expressions, as it highlights the balance between reactants and products. Recommended video: Guided course 03:43 03:43 The Equilibrium Constant Example 1