Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Problem 14
Textbook Question
The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium: <.>Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1: Identify the chemical reactions from the diagrams provided.
insert step 2: For each reaction, write the balanced chemical equation.
insert step 3: Recall that the equilibrium constant expression, K, is written as the ratio of the concentrations of the products to the reactants, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation.
insert step 4: For each reaction, write the equilibrium constant expression using the formula: K = [products]^coefficients / [reactants]^coefficients.
insert step 5: Ensure that all species in the equilibrium expression are in the correct phase (gaseous or aqueous) as indicated in the diagrams.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients], where the brackets denote concentration and coefficients are the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation. A large K value indicates a reaction that favors products, while a small K value suggests a preference for reactants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1
Dynamic Equilibrium
Dynamic equilibrium occurs in a reversible reaction when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products over time. This state does not imply that the reactions have stopped; rather, they continue to occur at equal rates. Understanding dynamic equilibrium is crucial for writing equilibrium expressions, as it highlights the balance between reactants and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The Equilibrium Constant Example 1
Stoichiometry in Equilibrium Expressions
Stoichiometry refers to the relationship between the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction, which is represented by the coefficients in a balanced equation. When writing equilibrium expressions, the coefficients are used as exponents in the expression for K. This concept is essential for accurately determining the equilibrium constant, as it reflects the proportions of substances involved in the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Watch next
Master The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice