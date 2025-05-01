Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Rate of Reaction
Problem 75
Textbook Question
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?2SO₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2SO₃(g)a. adding some SO₂(g)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction: 2SO₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2SO₃(g).
Understand that the rate of a reaction can be influenced by the concentration of reactants.
Recognize that adding more SO₂(g) increases its concentration in the reaction mixture.
Apply Le Chatelier's Principle, which states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, it will adjust to minimize the disturbance.
Conclude that increasing the concentration of SO₂(g) will shift the equilibrium to the right, increasing the rate of formation of SO₃(g).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reaction Rate
The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. In this case, the rate of the reaction can be affected by the concentration of SO₂, as increasing the amount of a reactant typically leads to more frequent collisions between reactant molecules, thereby increasing the reaction rate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Rate of Reaction Concept 1
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the given reaction, adding more SO₂ will shift the equilibrium position to the right, favoring the formation of SO₃, thus increasing the rate of the reaction until a new equilibrium is established.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Concentration Effects
Concentration effects refer to how the amount of reactants or products in a reaction mixture influences the rate of the reaction. Increasing the concentration of a reactant, such as SO₂ in this case, leads to a higher likelihood of collisions between reactant molecules, which can accelerate the reaction rate. This principle is fundamental in understanding how varying concentrations can impact chemical kinetics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:38
Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1
