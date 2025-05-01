Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. In this case, the rate of the reaction can be affected by the concentration of SO₂, as increasing the amount of a reactant typically leads to more frequent collisions between reactant molecules, thereby increasing the reaction rate.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the given reaction, adding more SO₂ will shift the equilibrium position to the right, favoring the formation of SO₃, thus increasing the rate of the reaction until a new equilibrium is established.