Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Collision Theory Collision theory posits that for a reaction to occur, reactant particles must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. Increasing the concentration of reactants raises the number of particles in a given volume, leading to more frequent collisions. This increase in collision frequency enhances the likelihood of successful reactions, thereby accelerating the overall reaction rate. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Reaction Rate The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. Generally, a higher concentration of reactants results in a faster reaction rate due to the increased probability of collisions between reactant molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Rate of Reaction Concept 1