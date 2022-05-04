Finally, the fourth thing that can affect our rate, which can either make it fast or slow, is a catalyst. A catalyst can increase the rate of the reaction by decreasing the energy of activation.

Now, what we have here is our reactant line, and over here we have our product line, and we call this an energy diagram. Basically, our reactants start off here at around an energy of 50 kilojoules. The reactants then have to travel up to the top, to this very point up here. This is called our transition state. Just realize a transition state is a hybrid. The transition state looks a little bit like the product, a little bit like the reactant.

Now, when you're at the transition state, you have two possibilities. You could either slide back down to become a reactant again, or if you have enough energy, you can tip over and slide down to become a product.

We're going to say the distance from the top of the hill to the bottom of the hill where the reactant line is, that is our energy of activation, ea, the amount of energy it takes to climb up to the top. And we're going to say the way a catalyst works is that a catalyst changes the reaction pathway. It actually makes the hill shorter. You still end with the same energy for your products, but you don't have to travel up as high to get to the transition state. So it lowers the energy of the transition state, allowing you to get to the top of the hill faster, and in that way, you can slide down the hill faster to become a product. That's how a catalyst will work.

So, just remember the four factors that influence the rate of a reaction. If you can manipulate these factors in a certain way, you can make your reaction faster. Increasing concentration, increasing surface area, increasing temperature, or adding a catalyst, all will make your rate faster by affecting each of these different factors. So, just remember the four factors involved in speeding up a chemical reaction.