Activation Energy Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. A catalyst lowers the activation energy, allowing the reaction to proceed more easily and quickly, but it does not change the overall energy change (∆G) of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 02:23 02:23 Energy Diagrams Concept 2

Catalysis Catalysis is the process by which a substance, known as a catalyst, increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. Catalysts work by providing an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy. While they speed up both the forward and reverse reactions, they do not alter the equilibrium position of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 02:16 02:16 Rate of Reaction Concept 7