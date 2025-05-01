Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 59
Textbook Question
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks: 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 x 10^-29 at 25 °C.Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sign of the enthalpy change (∆H) given in the problem.
Recall that if ∆H is positive, the reaction is endothermic, meaning it absorbs heat from the surroundings.
Conversely, if ∆H is negative, the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat to the surroundings.
In this problem, ∆H is given as +69 kcal/mol, which indicates the reaction is endothermic.
Conclude that the conversion of oxygen to ozone in this reaction absorbs energy, confirming it is endothermic.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic reactions absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a positive change in enthalpy (∆H > 0). Conversely, exothermic reactions release heat, leading to a negative change in enthalpy (∆H < 0). In this case, since the reaction has a positive ∆H of +69 kcal/mol, it indicates that the reaction is endothermic.
Enthalpy (∆H)
Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that reflects the total heat content of a system. It is often used to determine the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction. The sign and magnitude of ∆H provide insight into whether a reaction is endothermic or exothermic, with positive values indicating heat absorption and negative values indicating heat release.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. A very small K value, such as 2.68 x 10^-29, suggests that at equilibrium, the reactants (O2) are favored over the products (O3), indicating that the formation of ozone is not favored under standard conditions, despite the reaction being endothermic.
