Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a positive change in enthalpy (∆H > 0). Conversely, exothermic reactions release heat, leading to a negative change in enthalpy (∆H < 0). In this case, since the reaction has a positive ∆H of +69 kcal/mol, it indicates that the reaction is endothermic. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

Enthalpy (∆H) Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that reflects the total heat content of a system. It is often used to determine the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction. The sign and magnitude of ∆H provide insight into whether a reaction is endothermic or exothermic, with positive values indicating heat absorption and negative values indicating heat release. Recommended video: Guided course 01:13 01:13 Thermochemical Equations