Enthalpy Enthalpy (H) is a thermodynamic quantity that represents the total heat content of a system. It is a measure of the energy required to create a system and the energy associated with the pressure and volume of the system. In chemical reactions, changes in enthalpy indicate whether a reaction absorbs or releases heat. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Energy Diagrams Concept 3

Endothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions are chemical processes that absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the environment. In these reactions, the total enthalpy of the products is greater than that of the reactants, as energy is required to break bonds in the reactants and form new bonds in the products. Recommended video: Guided course 02:30 02:30 Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions