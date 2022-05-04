Exothermic reactions involve releasing thermal energy by the system to the surroundings. Now we're going to say as molecules in our system release heat, they slow down and with enough energy loss, they form bonds. So, exothermic reactions are heat-releasing bond-forming reactions. We're going to say in terms of phase changes, let's think of it as energetic gas molecules. As we release heat, both water molecules, they're going to come closer together. So think of liquid, gaseous water bouncing all over the place in a container. They slowly start to release their heat and they slow down because they're losing energy. If they slow down enough, they condense into a liquid. So this is condensation. If the liquid water that we've collected, we put it in the freezer, they will continue to lose heat and they will solidify. So liquid to solid is freezing. Some substances, under the right conditions, can skip the liquid phase altogether. One example is carbon dioxide. We call it dry ice. You could take it out of a very cold container where it's in its gaseous phase, and put it outside. It'll skip the liquid phase altogether. So if you're going from a gas to, if you're going from a gas to a solid though, where we're taking that gaseous carbon dioxide and putting it back into the container where it solidifies again, that's called deposition. Now let's think about it. Let's say a container has a liquid and that liquid is an exothermic reaction. It's exothermic, so it'll be releasing heat. So if I were to touch that container, I would feel the heat that it's releasing to my hand. Exothermic reactions feel warm to the touch. Now if we were to think of it in terms of an energy diagram, in an energy diagram our y-axis is our energy, and the x-axis is the progress of the reaction. Remember the whole point of a chemical reaction is to go from reactants to products. And what we need to realize is that in an exothermic reaction, the reactants have more energy. They release their excess energy and, over time, they drop down to become products. The products have less energy. Because we're releasing energy to go from reactant to product, our enthalpy delta ΔH would have a negative sign. So, just remember, this is the way we depict an exothermic reaction in terms of an energy diagram.