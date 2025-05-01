Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Change (∆H) Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the heat content of a system during a chemical reaction or phase change. It indicates whether a process absorbs heat (endothermic, ∆H > 0) or releases heat (exothermic, ∆H < 0). In the case of vaporization, heat is absorbed to convert a liquid into a gas, resulting in a positive ∆H.

Endothermic Process An endothermic process is one that requires the absorption of heat from the surroundings. During the vaporization of bromine (Br2), energy is needed to overcome intermolecular forces in the liquid state, allowing the molecules to escape into the gas phase. This absorption of heat is reflected in the positive value of ∆H for the vaporization process.