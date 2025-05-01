Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 25
Textbook Question
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).What is the sign of ∆H for this process? Write a reaction showing heat as a product or reactant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the process: The vaporization of Br2 from liquid to gas is an endothermic process.
Understand the sign of \( \Delta H \): In an endothermic process, heat is absorbed, so \( \Delta H \) is positive.
Write the chemical equation for the vaporization of Br2: \( \text{Br}_2(l) \rightarrow \text{Br}_2(g) \).
Include heat in the equation: Since the process is endothermic, heat is a reactant. The equation becomes \( \text{Br}_2(l) + \text{heat} \rightarrow \text{Br}_2(g) \).
Conclude: The sign of \( \Delta H \) is positive, indicating that heat is absorbed during the vaporization of Br2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Enthalpy Change (∆H)
Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the heat content of a system during a chemical reaction or phase change. It indicates whether a process absorbs heat (endothermic, ∆H > 0) or releases heat (exothermic, ∆H < 0). In the case of vaporization, heat is absorbed to convert a liquid into a gas, resulting in a positive ∆H.
Endothermic Process
An endothermic process is one that requires the absorption of heat from the surroundings. During the vaporization of bromine (Br2), energy is needed to overcome intermolecular forces in the liquid state, allowing the molecules to escape into the gas phase. This absorption of heat is reflected in the positive value of ∆H for the vaporization process.
Thermochemical Equation
A thermochemical equation represents a chemical reaction along with the associated enthalpy change. In this case, the vaporization of Br2 can be written as: Br2(l) → Br2(g) + 7.4 kcal. This equation shows that heat is absorbed during the transition from liquid to gas, emphasizing the endothermic nature of the process.
