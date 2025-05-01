Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy. During this process, carbon dioxide and water are transformed into glucose and oxygen, utilizing sunlight as the energy source. The overall reaction can be summarized by the equation provided, highlighting the conversion of inorganic substances into organic compounds.

Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the environment, while exothermic reactions release energy, often in the form of heat, leading to an increase in temperature. In the context of photosynthesis, the process requires energy input from sunlight, indicating that it is endothermic, as it absorbs energy to drive the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose.