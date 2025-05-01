Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 3
Textbook Question
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: Photosynthesis is a process where plants convert light energy into chemical energy, storing it in the form of glucose.
Understand energy flow: In an endothermic reaction, energy is absorbed from the surroundings, while in an exothermic reaction, energy is released.
Consider the energy source: Photosynthesis requires sunlight, which provides the energy needed for the reaction to occur.
Analyze the energy requirement: Since the reaction requires an input of energy (sunlight) to proceed, it indicates that the reaction absorbs energy.
Conclude the nature of the reaction: Based on the absorption of energy from sunlight, determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Photosynthesis
Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy. During this process, carbon dioxide and water are transformed into glucose and oxygen, utilizing sunlight as the energy source. The overall reaction can be summarized by the equation provided, highlighting the conversion of inorganic substances into organic compounds.
Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the environment, while exothermic reactions release energy, often in the form of heat, leading to an increase in temperature. In the context of photosynthesis, the process requires energy input from sunlight, indicating that it is endothermic, as it absorbs energy to drive the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
Energy Transfer in Chemical Reactions
In chemical reactions, energy transfer is a crucial aspect that determines whether a reaction is endothermic or exothermic. The energy required to break bonds in reactants must be compared to the energy released when new bonds form in products. In photosynthesis, the energy absorbed from sunlight is used to create glucose, thus illustrating the concept of energy transfer where the input of energy is essential for the reaction to proceed.
