Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property in thermodynamics, as it determines how much energy is absorbed or released during temperature changes. For this problem, we assume Coca-Cola has the same specific heat as water, which is approximately 1 cal/g°C. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this scenario, energy is removed from Coca-Cola as it cools down, which can be calculated using the formula Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat energy, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity