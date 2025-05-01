Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that varies among different materials, influencing how they respond to heat. Metals with lower specific heat capacities will experience a greater temperature increase when the same amount of heat is applied compared to those with higher specific heat capacities.

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another. In this context, when equal amounts of heat are supplied to different metals, the heat transfer will depend on the specific heat capacities of the metals. Understanding how heat is absorbed or released by materials is essential for predicting temperature changes in response to heat input.