Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It varies between materials, influencing how much energy is needed to heat or cool them. For example, gold and aluminum have different specific heat capacities, which will affect the total energy required to heat equal volumes of these metals. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property in determining how much a substance weighs for a given volume. In this problem, knowing the density of gold and aluminum allows us to calculate their masses, which is essential for applying the specific heat formula. The density values will help convert the volume of the cubes into mass, which is necessary for energy calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density