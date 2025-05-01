Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Heat Capacity
Calculate the energy to heat twocubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm³ from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables2.8 and 3.11. (3.6)
Identify the specific heat capacities and densities for gold and aluminum from the relevant tables.
Calculate the mass of each cube using the formula: \( \text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume} \).
Determine the temperature change (\( \Delta T \)) for both cubes, which is \( 25^\circ C - 15^\circ C = 10^\circ C \).
Use the formula for heat energy: \( q = m \cdot c \cdot \Delta T \), where \( m \) is mass, \( c \) is specific heat capacity, and \( \Delta T \) is the temperature change.
Calculate the energy required for each cube separately using the values obtained in the previous steps.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It varies between materials, influencing how much energy is needed to heat or cool them. For example, gold and aluminum have different specific heat capacities, which will affect the total energy required to heat equal volumes of these metals.
Heat Capacity
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property in determining how much a substance weighs for a given volume. In this problem, knowing the density of gold and aluminum allows us to calculate their masses, which is essential for applying the specific heat formula. The density values will help convert the volume of the cubes into mass, which is necessary for energy calculations.
Density
Heat Energy Calculation
The heat energy required to change the temperature of a substance can be calculated using the formula Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat energy, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula is fundamental for solving the problem, as it allows us to quantify the energy needed to heat the gold and aluminum cubes from 15 °C to 25 °C.
The Heating Curve
