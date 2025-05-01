Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that varies between different substances and is measured in joules per gram per degree Celsius (J/g°C) or calories per gram per degree Celsius (cal/g°C). Understanding specific heat capacity allows for the calculation of energy changes during temperature changes in a substance.

Heat Equation The heat equation, often expressed as Q = mcΔT, relates the heat energy (Q) absorbed or released by a substance to its mass (m), specific heat capacity (c), and the change in temperature (ΔT). This equation is fundamental in thermodynamics and is used to calculate the energy involved in heating or cooling processes. In this context, it helps determine the energy lost by ethanol as it cools.