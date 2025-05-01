Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Heat Capacity
Problem 41
Textbook Question
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE3.11):c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C₂H₆O, cools from 60.5 °C to−42.0 °C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the specific heat capacity of ethanol. Since the table provides data for methanol, you may need to find the specific heat capacity for ethanol from another source or assume a similar value if instructed.
Use the heat equation: \( q = m \cdot c \cdot \Delta T \), where \( q \) is the heat energy, \( m \) is the mass, \( c \) is the specific heat capacity, and \( \Delta T \) is the change in temperature.
Calculate the change in temperature \( \Delta T \) by subtracting the final temperature from the initial temperature: \( \Delta T = -42.0 \, ^\circ\text{C} - 60.5 \, ^\circ\text{C} \).
Substitute the values into the heat equation: \( q = 15.0 \, \text{g} \times c \, \text{(J/g}^\circ\text{C)} \times \Delta T \).
Convert the energy from joules to calories using the conversion factor: 1 calorie = 4.184 joules.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that varies between different substances and is measured in joules per gram per degree Celsius (J/g°C) or calories per gram per degree Celsius (cal/g°C). Understanding specific heat capacity allows for the calculation of energy changes during temperature changes in a substance.
Recommended video:
Heat Equation
The heat equation, often expressed as Q = mcΔT, relates the heat energy (Q) absorbed or released by a substance to its mass (m), specific heat capacity (c), and the change in temperature (ΔT). This equation is fundamental in thermodynamics and is used to calculate the energy involved in heating or cooling processes. In this context, it helps determine the energy lost by ethanol as it cools.
Recommended video:
Energy Conversion
Energy conversion refers to the process of changing energy from one form to another, such as converting joules to calories. Since different contexts may require different units of energy, understanding how to convert between these units is essential for accurate calculations. The conversion factor is 1 calorie = 4.184 joules, which is important when reporting energy changes in different units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Nature of Energy
Related Videos
Related Practice