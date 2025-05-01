Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state, shape, or size, such as melting, freezing, or cutting. In the context of the question, cutting a tree into boards is a physical change because the wood's chemical structure remains unchanged.

Chemical Change A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This type of change involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, as seen in processes like combustion or rusting. Unlike physical changes, chemical changes are often irreversible under normal conditions.