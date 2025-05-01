Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change A physical change refers to a transformation that alters the form or appearance of a substance without changing its chemical composition. Examples include changes in state, such as melting ice into water or dissolving sugar in water. These changes are usually reversible, meaning the original substance can be recovered. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Physical and Chemical Changes

Chemical Change A chemical change involves a process where one or more substances are transformed into different substances with distinct chemical properties. This can include reactions such as combustion, rusting, or fermentation. Chemical changes are typically irreversible under normal conditions, as new substances are formed that cannot easily revert to the original materials. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1