3. Matter and Energy
Physical & Chemical Changes
Problem 11
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.
1
Identify the type of change: Determine whether the change involves altering the substance's chemical identity or just its physical form.
Consider the process: Cutting a puzzle into pieces involves changing its shape and size, but not its chemical composition.
Define physical change: A physical change is a change in the form or physical properties of a substance, without a change in its chemical composition.
Define chemical change: A chemical change involves a substance transforming into a different substance with a different chemical composition.
Conclude the type of change: Since cutting a puzzle does not alter the chemical identity of the material, it is a physical change.
Physical Change
A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state, shape, or size, such as melting, freezing, or cutting. In a physical change, the original material can typically be recovered in its original form.
Chemical Change
A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This type of change involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, which alters the molecular structure. Indicators of a chemical change include color change, gas production, or temperature change.
Distinction Between Changes
Understanding the distinction between physical and chemical changes is crucial for analyzing processes in chemistry. Physical changes are reversible and do not affect the substance's identity, while chemical changes are often irreversible and result in new substances. This distinction helps in predicting the outcomes of various chemical reactions and processes.
