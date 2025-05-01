Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state, shape, or size, such as melting, freezing, or cutting. In a physical change, the original material can typically be recovered in its original form. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Physical and Chemical Changes

Chemical Change A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This type of change involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, which alters the molecular structure. Indicators of a chemical change include color change, gas production, or temperature change. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1