So now we can talk about reversible and irreversible changes to matter. We're going to say here that a reversible change is a change that can be reversed to restore the original substance of a given compound. Now, what is classified as a reversible change, we have phase changes, we have the dissolving of compounds in liquids, and, of course, physical changes. If we take a look here at this example, we have carbon dioxide, which is CO 2 , s here means it's in its solid form, it undergoes some process, and now it's a gas. G here means gas. What it went through this process, but it didn't change the identity of the original substance. It's still carbon dioxide. It's just in its gaseous form. So we're going from the solid form to the gaseous form. Phase changes, we said, are a common type of reversible change. And when we're talking about these reversible changes, that means we're going through the different phases of matter. Now, when we're talking about bond-forming reactions, that means that the molecules within our substance are coming closer together and forming connections. Typically, when we're talking about bond-forming, we could talk about going from a gas to a liquid. That would be called condensation. Remember when we talked about condensation of water vapor on windows? We could go from liquid to solid. Liquid to solid, we put water in an ice tray and put it in the freezer, and what happens to it? It freezes. So liquid to solid is freezing, but we can also go straight from gas to solid. This is a term not all of us may know, but going from a gas to a solid, you are depositing a solid, so this is called deposition. Now, the opposite side of that, if I can form bonds by going through the different phases of matter, then I should be able to break bonds by going through the different phases of matter. So if we're going from a solid to a liquid, we're going to be doing melting. Now in chemistry, another name for melting is fusion. So we can say melting or fusion. Fusion is just the fancy way of talking about it. Now, fusion is an interesting word because it can mean different things depending on what area in chemistry you're talking about. When we're talking about the concept of melting, we can use fusion, but fusion can also be involved with nuclear chemistry. Nuclear chemistry, when we're talking about fusion, we're talking about different types of elements combining together to make a bigger element. But for right now, don't worry about nuclear chemistry because that's several chapters later. For now, when we say the term fusion, we're referring to it in terms of melting. Now, you could also go from liquid to gas. If you're going from a liquid to a gas, that's evaporation or vaporization. So we're talking about vaporization here. Then we can also go straight from solid to gas. Solid to gas is called sublimation. So just remember, in a reversible change, we can go backwards and restore our original material. We haven't truly changed the identity of our substance. Common examples are phase changes, dissolving, and, of course, our physical changes. Now that we've looked at reversible changes, let's move on to irreversible changes.