Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to variations in temperature and pressure, which affect the energy and arrangement of particles in a substance. Common phase changes include melting (solid to liquid) and evaporation (liquid to gas). Recommended video: Guided course 03:40 03:40 Physical & Chemical Changes

Melting Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid when it absorbs enough heat energy. This energy increases the kinetic energy of the particles, causing them to vibrate more vigorously until they overcome the forces holding them in a fixed position. The temperature at which this occurs is known as the melting point. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Temperature (Simplified) Example 2