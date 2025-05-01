Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Physical & Chemical Changes
Problem 38
Textbook Question
Name two changes of state and describe what causes each to occur.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two changes of state you want to describe. Common changes of state include melting, freezing, vaporization, condensation, sublimation, and deposition.
For the first change of state, describe the initial and final states of matter. For example, melting involves a change from solid to liquid.
Explain the cause of the first change of state. Typically, this involves a change in temperature or pressure. For melting, an increase in temperature provides energy to overcome the forces holding the solid together.
For the second change of state, describe the initial and final states of matter. For example, condensation involves a change from gas to liquid.
Explain the cause of the second change of state. In the case of condensation, a decrease in temperature or an increase in pressure allows gas molecules to lose energy and form a liquid.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to variations in temperature and pressure, which affect the energy and arrangement of particles in a substance. Common phase changes include melting (solid to liquid) and evaporation (liquid to gas).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
Melting
Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid when it absorbs enough heat energy. This energy increases the kinetic energy of the particles, causing them to vibrate more vigorously until they overcome the forces holding them in a fixed position. The temperature at which this occurs is known as the melting point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Temperature (Simplified) Example 2
Evaporation
Evaporation is the process by which a liquid changes into a gas at temperatures below its boiling point. This occurs when molecules at the surface of the liquid gain enough energy to break free from the liquid's intermolecular forces. Factors such as temperature, surface area, and air movement can influence the rate of evaporation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:54
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Example 1
Watch next
Master Physical and Chemical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice