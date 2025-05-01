Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter Matter exists in three primary states: solid, liquid, and gas. Solids have a fixed shape and volume, liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container, and gases neither have a fixed shape nor a fixed volume, expanding to fill their container completely. Recommended video: Guided course 01:35 01:35 States of Matter Concept 1

Properties of Gases Gases are characterized by their ability to expand and fill the volume of their container. This is due to the high kinetic energy of gas particles, which move freely and are far apart compared to solids and liquids, allowing them to occupy any available space. Recommended video: Guided course 04:22 04:22 Chemical Properties Concept